Platinum Jubilee: celebrating 70 years in the City

With the global population and economies still recovering from war, the world was a very different place when Queen Elizabeth began her reign on 6 February 1952.

Some rationing was still in place, bomb-sites made playgrounds for children and the NHS was in its infancy. But things changed very quickly. Before long there was man on the Moon.

Seventy years after she started the job, the world is almost unrecognisable both socially and economically.

There have been massive changes in financial markets too. To celebrate, we’ve taken a look at some of the key events that have shaped the future of stock market investing over the past seven decades