Platinum Jubilee: celebrating 70 years in the City
With the global population and economies still recovering from war, the world was a very different place when Queen Elizabeth began her reign on 6 February 1952.
Some rationing was still in place, bomb-sites made playgrounds for children and the NHS was in its infancy. But things changed very quickly. Before long there was man on the Moon.
Seventy years after she started the job, the world is almost unrecognisable both socially and economically.
There have been massive changes in financial markets too. To celebrate, we’ve taken a look at some of the key events that have shaped the future of stock market investing over the past seven decades
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks