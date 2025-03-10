Pound-cost averaging versus lump-sum investing

Most of us have few opportunities in our lifetime to invest large lump sums in one go. But if you do have some spare income, monthly direct debits from your current account into a regular saving scheme are a practical, painless and hassle-free way to get into an investing habit. And the fact is that many small contributions can build into a sizeable pot.

So, what are the advantages and drawbacks of a regular investing strategy?

Pound-cost averaging

One key argument for regular investing is the effect of pound-cost averaging. Simply put, pound-cost averaging allows savers to benefit from market volatility over the long term by investing a small amount regularly, because it allows them to buy units more cheaply on average.

Say you invest £100 a month. In the first month, the share price of whatever you are investing in is £5, allowing you to buy 20 shares. If the share price falls to £4 in the following month, you will buy 25 shares, leaving you with 45 shares and a smile on your face when the share price rises again.

If you initially spent a lump sum of £200 on the shares, you would now have just 40 shares. In a volatile market, the average price per share tends to work out lower when you save regularly – in this case, the price per share is £4.44 against £5.

Pound-cost averaging is sometimes also touted as an investment strategy for people in a position to choose between investing everything in one go, or drip-feeding cash into an investment to avoid the pain of full exposure to a market downturn. However, as with most aspects of investing, there are several factors to consider.

Yes, regular investing can ease the effects of downward share price movements, but it also limits gains in a booming market. If you invested that £200 only to see the £5 share price double over the next month, you would be sitting pretty, with 40 shares now worth £10 each, a total of £400.

In contrast, a regular investor's £100 monthly contribution would have bought 20 shares at £5 in the first month but only 10 at £10 in the following month, a total of 30 shares worth £300.

This suggests that the “lump sum versus regular investing” debate hinges on market conditions when you invest your money.

It is notoriously difficult to time the market, and impulsive investing is, statistically speaking, one of the worst money habits you can have. Lump-sum investors tend to take a more impulsive, market-timing approach to investing that can be counterproductive.

In contrast, regular investors develop the habit of investing money each month regardless of market conditions.

One of the factors that benefits investments most is time in the market: investing for the long term is one of the most rewarding habits you can acquire. So are you better off investing a lump sum for many years than drip-feeding the same amount overall into the market over time?

Lump sum investing wins out long term

Unfortunately for regular investors, the data suggests you are. Several studies of various portfolios over different periods have found that leaving a lump sum invested will, in most cases, net you a greater return than you would get investing fractions of that sum regularly over the same period.

Research by interactive investor (ii) showed that over a 20-year period*, investors who paid in the full amount to their ISA each year would have invested a total of £206,560. Achieving the FTSE All Share total return, excluding charges, so-called early-bird investors (those investing their lump sum at the beginning of each tax year) would now have a portfolio worth £387,629. Regular investors would be sitting on £380,979, while last-minute investors would have £369,812.