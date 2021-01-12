Private Investor Index launched by interactive investor

Younger investors’ portfolios on the interactive investor platform (18 to 24-year olds) saw strongest growth of 8.1% on a median average basis.

The wealthiest customers on the platform (£1 million+ accounts) made their presence felt with average gains of 8.7%.

Performance in both groups had highest exposure to investment trusts.

Active investors (those trading at least twice a month) saw strongest returns (up 6.3%) compared to the average user (up 1.8%).

Lloyds the most frequently traded equity stock in six out of 12 months of the year.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, today launches the ‘interactive investor Private Investor Index’ looking at the full calendar year performance for 2020.

Going forward, the index will start to incorporate longer-term data, with the index updated quarterly, looking at performance by age, gender, region, investment type, wealth and more, providing a unique insight of private investor performance.

The FTSE 100 was down -11.55% on a GBP total return basis in 2020, with the FTSE All Share down -9.82%. interactive investor customers performed significantly better on a median average* basis, up 1.8%. Overseas exposure may well have mitigated some of the losses from the UK. For example, the S&P 500 was up 14.74% last year.

Investment trusts boost returns (for now)

A bigger appetite for investment trusts may have helped drive outperformance for the youngest and wealthiest customers on the platform, boosted by their overseas and alternative assets exposure. It should be noted that in more challenging global markets, gearing (borrowing) means that investment trusts will have a tendency on average to underperform.

Those aged 18 to 24 were up an average of 8.1%, and those with £1 million-plus accounts were up 8.7%. These two groups had the highest investment trust exposure. 18 to 24-year olds had an average exposure to investment trusts of 38% versus an overall average of 23%. Accounts with £1 million-plus also had higher than average investment trust exposure (26%) and lower cash exposure (7% versus an overall average of 9.8%).

While past performance is no guide to the future, according to the investment companies’ team at JPMorgan, 2020 saw the largest ever outperformance of the FTSE All-Share by investment trusts - the FTSE Equity Investment Instruments Index (FTSE EII) produced a total return of 17.8%.

Richard Wilson, CEO at interactive investor, says: “Last year was a year we all hope we never repeat. But whether investors watched on the sidelines or changed their investments as markets played out, we are delighted to report that overall, ii customers performed well. We look forward to providing regular insight into how private investors – the majority of whom manage their own investments - are faring through the good times and the bad.”