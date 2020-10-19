Protect your personal finances amid Covid disruption

Commenting on the latest IHS Markit UK Household Finance Index, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “Hope of life returning to business as usual by Christmas has been scuppered by an uptick in the Covid-19 ‘R rate’ and the subsequent ‘mini-lockdown’ measures to curb this. And the prevailing sentiment is that we won’t be returning to the status quo anytime soon, so it is important to ensure that your personal finances are protected against the continued coronavirus economic disruption.

“Many will want to ensure that their finances are well fortified against a forecasted tide of employment once the furlough scheme in its current form comes to an end on 31 October. This means squirrelling away more money if you can – three months’ salary is a fair rule of thumb for an emergency cash safety net. However, given what we been through, many people will want to double that, even amid paltry savings rates.