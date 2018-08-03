RBS on the road to recovery
3rd August 2018 10:09
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
This banking behemoth has had its fair share of ups and downs, Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, talks us through the obstacles that they have faced.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group continues to take small steps, rather than large strides, but even so is demonstrating something of a return to health.
There have been three major hurdles for RBS to overcome, in the form of settlement of the US legacy issues once and for all, the removal of the UK government stake and – a particular bete noire for investors - the lack of a dividend. The provision for the US issues has been set aside and, once settled, a dividend payment will kick into force. Meanwhile, the government stake was recently reduced, although there is a long way to go since ownership still stands at just over 62%. Elsewhere there are pockets which provide some optimism, such as the reduction of expenses in general and a capital cushion which is reassuringly high.
Some of the other key metrics, however, do not make for particularly pleasant reading. The Net Interest Margin remains in decline, total income also fell and after a good first quarter the NatWest Markets division seems to have had something of a relapse. Earnings per share have also fallen and the return on equity figure does not compare favourably with others within the sector.
Whilst prospects for the bank have moved on over the last year, the share price has not. It is virtually flat over the period (down 0.3%) as compared to a 2.2% hike for the wider FTSE 100, and any rise in the price following the part-disposal of the government stake has been erased as the shares have slipped 7% over the last three months. Nonetheless, there has been progress in terms of the market consensus, which has recently nudged higher to a buy recommendation on further recovery potential.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.