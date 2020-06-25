Royal Mail: profits dive, jobs cut, shares slump

Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) clearly needs sorting and the latest plan to transform the business seeks to address its legacy issues.

The main thrust of the strategy is for the business to be an internationally-focused parcel business, as opposed to the traditionally UK-focused letters business.

Of itself, this transformation is not only obvious and required but long overdue. The traditional letters market has been in terminal decline for some considerable time, whereas parcels have grown exponentially over recent years given the inexorable rise in online shopping. This has come into even sharper focus during the pandemic and may yet turn out to be the catalyst the business required.

The General Logistics Systems (GLS) overseas parcels business is both the focus of the new strategy as well as currently punching above its financial weight. In these latest figures, the unit has contributed 64% of group adjusted operating profit despite only being responsible for 30% of group revenues.

The pandemic has brought some pressure to bear as some businesses have effectively closed during lockdown, affecting business-to-business (B2B) volumes.

By the same token, the increase in online purchases by the consumer during the enforced lockdown has been positive for the B2C element of the mix.

Revenues have grown by over 6% excluding acquisitions and operating profits by 13.5%. Meanwhile, adjusted operating margin has also edged higher to stand at 6.6% and in the period since the end of March to which these results run, there has been an increase of 15% in revenues.

However, while opportunities clearly exist at GLS, it is the UK business where the issues largely lie. Royal Mail has seen another significant decline in letter volumes, with advertising mail understandably having fallen off a cliff over recent months.

Adjusted operating costs have risen by nearly 3%, and this part of the group has seen a decline in adjusted operating profit of 41%.

The current trading environment is little better, with letter revenues and volumes down 23% and 33% respectively, although parcel revenues and volumes have shown impressive increases of 28% and 37%.