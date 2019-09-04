RPI RIP? Chancellor backs away from banishing discredited measure of inflation - for now

Chancellor Javid. Source: UK Parliament

However, the Chancellor has committed to a review of RPI after a public consultation to better understand its uses, and potentially make changes between 2025 and 2030 with a view to potentially aligning RPI with CPIH.

Sir David Norgrove, chair of the UKSA, comments: “We have been clear that the RPI is not a good measure, at times significantly overestimating inflation and at other times underestimating it, and have consistently urged all – in government and the private sector – to stop using it. However, the RPI is unique as we need consent from the Chancellor to make certain changes, such as the one we have proposed.

“Although we regret that no change will occur before 2025, we welcome the Chancellor’s intention to consult on resolving current issues with the RPI.

“We continue to urge the government and others to cease to use the RPI. It would be wrong for the government to continue to use a measure of inflation, which it itself accepts is flawed, where it has the opportunity to change.”

RPI is used in a wide variety of ways and has especially come under criticism as many businesses use the measure to raise their prices. It is particularly hard on consumers who pay for such products and services as the RPI measure tends to be higher than both CPI and CPIH.

For instance, train firms annually raise their fares based on RPI. This leads to actual inflation-busting fare increases. In August this year, it was announced rail fares would increase by 2.8% in line with RPI measure on 14 August.

This is much higher than the most accurate inflation measure, CPIH, which measured a rate of inflation of just 2% in the latest update.

In other industries, such as mobile phone and broadband, RPI is often used in the same way to deliver above real inflation price increases for consumers.

RPI is also used as a reference index for some government debt.