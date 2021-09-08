Ryanair shares could take off if they do this
8th September 2021 07:58
Loading
Share on
After trading a tight range all year, independent technical analyst Alistair Strang studies the charts for signs of life.
Ryanair’s (LSE:RYA) share price has successfully recovered to pre-pandemic highs but, for the last nine months, has essentially flatlined, the share price fluffing around within a €2 trading range.
Passenger numbers, apparently already showing a substantial improvement, will doubtless surge in 2022 as familiarity with vaccines, Covid case handling, and more efficient methods of handling cattle at airports are introduced.
Their share price has proven directionless in 2021, the price still needing to exceed €17.6 to give an indication some price recovery is coming.
- Read more of our technical analysis content here
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for our latest interviews
From a chart perspective, there’s a perfect example of a “glass ceiling”, the share reaching a flight level first defined at the start of 2018 and effectively maintained as a ‘thou shall not pass” level since.
Movements now above €17.6 calculate with the potential of an initial €19.5 with our secondary, if exceeded, working out at €22 and a new all-time high. This, for an airline which is always rated “worst” for customer service, still surprises us.
Ryanair share price needs below €14.5 to justify early onset concern.
Source: Trends and Targets. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Alistair Strang has led high-profile and "top secret" software projects since the late 1970s and won the original John Logie Baird Award for inventors and innovators. After the financial crash, he wanted to know "how it worked" with a view to mimicking existing trading formulas and predicting what was coming next. His results speak for themselves as he continually refines the methodology.
Alistair Strang is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of Interactive Investor. All correspondence is with Alistair Strang, who for these purposes is deemed a third-party supplier. Buying, selling and investing in shares is not without risk. Market and company movement will affect your performance and you may get back less than you invest. Neither Alistair Strang or Interactive Investor will be responsible for any losses that may be incurred as a result of following a trading idea.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.