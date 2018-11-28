Savings update: Kent Reliance raises easy-access rate to 1.5%

Kent Reliance has raised the rate on its easy-access account to a top 1.5%.

It now matches the rate offered by Goldman Sachs’s Marcus account, which has topped best buy tables since its launch a couple of months ago.

However, unlike the Marcus online saver, the Kent Reliance account does not come with an initial bonus. The Marcus rate includes a 0.15 percentage point bonus for the first year.

Easy-access savings accounts come with increasingly restrictive conditions

On fixed-rate bonds, the best six-month rate is 1.8% from OakNorth Bank, while Tandem Bank pays 2.05% fixed for one year.

Other top one-year deals include 2.02% from OakNorth and 2.01% from both Kent Reliance and Charter Savings Bank.

For two years, Sharia-compliant Al Rayan Bank pays 2.32% followed by Charter Savings Bank, Investec Bank and Tandem Bank all paying 2.3%.

On tax-free cash Isas, both Charter Savings Bank and Virgin Money pay 1.4%, but with the Virgin account you are limited to two withdrawals a year.

On fixed-rate cash Isas, both Charter Savings Bank and Al Rayan Bank pay a top 1.6% for 12 months, while Paragon, Aldermore, Clydesdale and Kent Reliance all pay 1.55%.

For two years, you can earn 1.82% through both Paragon and Bank of Cyprus UK.