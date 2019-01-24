Savings update: Paragon Bank launches 1.45% easy access deal with NO catches

Paragon Bank has launched an online easy-access account with a rate of 1.45%.

Unlike other top-paying accounts, it does not restrict you to making a certain number of withdrawals a year. Neither is the rate boosted by a short-term bonus.

Both Cynergy Bank’s Online Saver and Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Online Saver pay a slightly higher rate of 1.5%, but this includes a bonus paid only for the first 12 months.

Virgin Money’s Double Take E-Saver also pays 1.5% and while there is no short-term bonus, you are limited to two withdrawals a year.

On fixed-rate bonds, the top one-year rate is 2.03% from Charter Savings Bank, followed by Paragon Bank at 2.01%.

A cluster of providers, including Atom, Ford Money, OakNorth, Tandem and Investec, all pay 2%. The top rate for two years is 2.35% from Investec.

On easy-access tax-free cash Isas, Paragon’s new Limited Edition account pays a top 1.45%. Virgin Money pays the same rate on its Double Take E-Isa, but it limits you to two withdrawals a year.

On fixed-rate cash Isas, Aldermore Bank pays 1.7% for one year and Coventry Building Society is offering 1.7% until May next year. Cynergy Bank follows at 1.68% and Charter Savings Bank at 1.67%.

The best two-year rate on offer is 1.87% from Charter Savings. Coventry Building Society pays a slightly higher 1.9% for those willing to tie up their money until May 2021.