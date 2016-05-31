Savings update: Shawbrook raises top-paying cash isa rate

Shawbrook Bank has raised the rate it pays on its one-year fixed rate cash Isa to 1.5 per cent.

The next best deal comes from Co-op Bank with its Britannia Fixed Rate cash Isa at 1.4 per cent. For two years Shawbrook pays a top 1.6 per cent and Co-op Bank 1.5 per cent.

The rates are marginally ahead of the 1.3 per cent best easy-access cash Isa rate from Coventry BS and Sainsbury's Bank. You can transfer your existing cash Isas to all these accounts bar the Coventry Easy Access Isa.

On taxable accounts the top rate on easy-access accounts at 1.45 per cent before tax (1.16 per cent after tax) comes from French-owned RCI Bank while Shawbrook Bank pays 1.25 per cent (1 per cent). Both accounts are only available online.

OTHER TOP DEALS

On the high street National Counties Building Society pays 1.26 per cent (1.01 per cent) and Coventry BS 1.15 per cent (0.92 per cent).

On taxable fixed-rate bonds, the best one-year deal comes from RCI Bank at 1.65 per cent (1.32 per cent). Charter Savings Bank and Swedish-owned Ikano Bank both pay 1.6 per cent (1.28 per cent).

Tesco Bank has raised its two-year deal to 1.8 per cent (1.44 per cent), just behind the top 1.9 per cent (1.52 per cent) from RCI Bank.