Savings update: Skipton unveils new Cash Isa Tracker that follows the base rate
Skipton Building Society’s new Cash Isa Tracker guarantees your interest rate will rise with the base rate.
It pays 1.21% and promises to pay 0.46 percentage points over the Bank of England base rate – currently 0.75% – until May next year. However, you are limited to three withdrawals a year.
The top rate on easy-access Cash Isas comes from Virgin Money’s Double Take Isa at 1.45%, but you are limited to two withdrawals a year.
- Savers could see rates nudge up
The top rate with no withdrawal restrictions is available via Paragon Bank, paying 1.35%.
On fixed-rate cash Isas, Cynergy Bank pays a top 1.73% for one year. The next best rate is via Coventry Building Society at 1.7%, although you need to tie up your money until 31 May next year, rather than for just 12 months.
On easy-access accounts, the ICICI Bank HiSave Bonus account offers the best rate at 1.55%. But the online account comes with a bonus of 0.3 percentage points payable for the first 12 months.
- 6 sneaky tricks to beat low savings rates
The top rate for an easy-access account with no bonus or withdrawal restrictions is available via Ford Money and RCI Bank, both pay 1.42%.
On fixed-rate bonds, the top one-year rate is 2.0% from Aldermore Bank. For two years the top rate is from Tandem Bank, which pays 2.30%.
This article first appeared on our sister website Money Observer
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
