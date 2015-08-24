Savings update: Virgin and Halifax offer top rates for savers

Halifax has raised the rate on its one-year fixed rate cash Isa for new savers to a tax-free 1.6 per cent. The move puts it among the top rates on the high street, just behind Virgin Money's 1.71 per cent and Nationwide at 1.65 per cent. If you are willing to run your account over the internet, then Shawbrook Bank pays a higher 1.75 per cent.

For two years Coventry Building Society pays 2.05 per cent fixed until 30 November 2017, while Halifax, Shawbrook and Virgin Money along with Skipton Building Society all pay 2 per cent.

On easy-access cash Isas, National Savings & Investment Direct Isa pays a top 1.5 per cent. But you cannot transfer your existing cash Isas into this account.

The best deals for transfers include Nationwide Instant Isa Saver issue 3 at 1.4 per cent. Virgin Money pays a higher 1.51 per cent on its Defined Access Isa, but you are limited to making three withdrawals a year from your capital.

FIXED-RATE BONDS AND EASY ACCESS ACCOUNTS

On taxable fixed-rate bonds, top deals include Charter Savings Bank at 2.06 per cent (1.65 per cent after tax) and Kent Reliance at 2.02 per cent (1.62 per cent), both for 12 months. For two years you can earn 2.38 per cent (1.9 per cent) with Secure Trust Bank or 2.35 per cent (1.88 per cent) with Aldermore Bank.

On easy access accounts French bank RCI, part of the Renault group, pays 1.65 per cent (1.32 per cent) on its Freedom Account. With this account you are protected by the European deposit scheme, not the UK equivalent. The European scheme gives you €100,000 (around £73,485) cover if the bank goes bust.

BM Savings, part of Halifax, pays 1.6 per cent (1.28 per cent) on its Online Extra issue 18, but this comes with a bonus for the first year, after which the rate drops to 0.5 per cent (0.4 per cent). Kent Reliance High Balance Easy Access account issue 2 pays 1.55 per cent (1.24 per cent) on a minimum £20,000.