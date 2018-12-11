Savings update: Virgin Money and West Brom match Goldman's 1.5%

Two months after Goldman Sachs launched its 1.5% Marcus account competition in the savings market is fierce.

RCI Bank has raised the rate on its easy-access Freedom account to 1.42%. The rate applies to both new and existing accounts.

The move puts the French-owned bank at the top of the best-buy tables for accounts that have no withdrawal restrictions and no bonuses. Just remember RCI Bank deposits are covered by the French deposit insurance scheme, not the FSCS.

Other providers pay slightly more. The top rate of 1.5% is available from Virgin Money, Marcus at Goldman Sachs, and West Bromwich Building Society.

However, both the Virgin Double Take E-Saver and West Bromwich Double Access accounts limit you to two withdrawals a year, while the Marcus rate includes a 0.15 percentage point bonus for the first year that you hold the account.

Super-size your savings with these easy switches

On fixed-rate bonds, the top one-year rate is 2.05%, which is on offer from Atom, Tandem and Investec banks, while Masthaven Bank and Market Harborough Building Society follow closely behind with 2.02%. Metro Bank pays 2.25% to those willing to tie up their money for 18 months.

On fixed-rate tax-free cash Isas, both Aldermore and Shawbrook banks are at the top of the best-buy tables. Shawbrook pays 1.66% and Aldermore 1.65% for one year. For two years, they pay 1.86% and 1.85%, respectively.

On easy-access cash Isas Paragon’s new account pays 1.35%. Virgin Money pays a higher 1.45% on its Double Take E-Isa, but you are limited to two withdrawals a year.