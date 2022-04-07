Series 2 Coming Soon: The ii Family Money Show
Gabby Logan is back for series two of The ii Family Money Show podcast to talk family and finance with some familiar faces.
Each week, they’ll tell her about the role money has played in their home life and professional success, revealing how their relationship with money has changed over the years, the life lessons they’ve learned along the way, and how they plan for their family's future.
Through their experiences, you may even get a few ideas for how you can plan for yours.
Among the series two guests are former Dragon's Den star Sarah Willingham, the founder and chief executive of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson, and the former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell.
