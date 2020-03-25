Seven principles for investing through volatile times

The coronavirus has clobbered global markets and unnerved investors, but Danny Knight has a guide to calm worried minds.

With the global economy in the middle of a crisis following the rapid spread of coronavirus, Quilter Investors has produced a guide for investors based on seven principles.

“It’s natural at these times for some investors to get twitchy, which only serves to make the situation even less predictable,” says Danny Knight, head of investment directors at Quilter Investors.

He adds: “The truth is that share prices invariably rise and fall, but for the long-term investor, this shouldn’t need to be the primary concern. Historically, over the long term, markets have trended higher, quickly forgetting periods of weakness. Investors should, therefore, seek out opportunities in weaker markets and focus on their financial plans and the reasons for being invested.”

Below, he outlines the seven principles of investing so that people can keep their head when all about others are losing theirs.

1) Get advice

Every investor’s needs are different and while the points below are good general tips, there’s no substitute for a plan that’s tailored specifically for you.

The role of a financial adviser is to get to know you and your attitude to risk versus reward; and then to navigate you through your investment journey. What’s more, in turbulent times, advice helps take the emotion out of investing and provides an objective view. It may just be the best investment you ever make.

2) Make a plan and stick to it

It is one thing to have a target, but a sound financial plan can be the difference between simply hoping for the best and actually achieving your goals.

It helps you to stay focused on your long-term aims without being distracted by short-term market changes. The best way to formulate a plan and ensure that it stays on track is with a professional financial adviser. They will talk to you about what you want to achieve and your attitude to risk versus potential rewards. As well as tailoring a plan for you, they can monitor its progress and recommend ways to keep it on course.

3) Invest as soon as possible

The earlier you invest, the better. The magic of compounding allows investors to generate wealth over time and this requires only two things: the re-investment of earnings and time. The difference of just a few years can make a massive difference to the end result.

The chart below shows two investors who both invest £10,000 every year into global equities. However, Investor A began in December 1999 and Investor B started five years later. Over 20 years, Investor A has accumulated savings of £595,763 compared to savings of £386,190 for Investor B – more than £209,573 more. If Investor B wanted to accumulate the same pot, they would need to invest £15,427 every year.