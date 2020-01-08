Sirius Minerals could disappear after bid from Anglo American

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Now, there’s not much for shareholders to do. Many are throwing in the towel, taking the opportunity to sell now at 5.52p, rather than wait for months to receive 5.5p if the takeover deal goes through. Clearly, the risk remains that it might not happen, at this price at least.

Making a $4 billion mining project work in the UK was always going to be tough, but Sirius did succeed in passing several key milestones, not least permission from local authorities to start digging, but also agreeing £1 billion of funding from eager professional investors.

In the end, the project proved too much for a small company like Sirius to pull off. Instead, the North York Moors near Whitby will hum to the sound of Anglo American’s construction team completing the massive engineering feat that will finally get this money pit up and runn

“Anglo American are far better placed in our view to manage the financing, construction and operation of the Woodsmith mine in Yorkshire,” said mining analysts at broker SP Angel this morning.



So, what happens when Anglo gets the keys?

“During the first two years after an offer is successfully completed, development work on the project is expected to be broadly in line with Sirius' revised development plan, although Anglo American intends to update the development timeline, optimise mine design and ensure appropriate integration with its own operating standards and practices,” said Anglo Wednesday.

“Anglo American believes that there is the potential for long-term benefits from Anglo American's technical expertise in both the development and operational phases, as well as from Anglo American's recognised Operating Model to drive safety and productivity to world-leading standards.

“Integration into Anglo American's global Marketing network would provide full mine-to-market capabilities and build on Anglo American's institutional experience in the world's major fertiliser markets.”

