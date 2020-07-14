Smile Bank claims IT outage is fixed - but some customers still locked out

Some Smile Bank customers are still unable to access their accounts despite the bank fixing a major technical fault.

On Saturday 4 July customers were unable to use online banking or the Smile mobile banking app, affecting around 40,000 users.

Smile Bank, which is owned by The Co-operative Bank, says that the outage was caused by a “database error” that occurred during system maintenance.

Smile says that the error was fixed and access to banking through the mobile app and online were restored in the early hours of Saturday 11 July.

But despite this many customers are still unable to access their accounts, taking to Twitter to seek resolution.

@bankwithsmile any update on when your website will be working again? — richard (@Isle_of_Wight) July 14, 2020

@bankwithsmile thanks for your text to let me know your site was working after such a long outage. Just to let you know it’s not, has crashed four times on me.

Thinking about changing banks now#Smile #banks #bloodyridiculous — Clare Simpson (@ClareMSimpson) July 13, 2020

What does Smile Bank say?

A spokesperson from the Co-operative Bank: says “We’re sorry that our Smile customers were unable to use our mobile app and online banking as they would usually.

"We worked hard to restore their access as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Customers were able to use their cards and make transactions as normal and if they need any further support with their account, they can call our customers service team.”

What to do if you still have issue with your Smile Bank account

Customers that are still experiencing issues should call Smile's customer service team for help on 0345 721 2212.

Smile Bank say that there may be other issues affecting a customers’ ability to access their account.

This includes their internet connection of the settings on their device.

Customers using the mobile banking app will need to ensure that they download the latest update to continue using it.