Stock market rally poll: too much too soon, or only the start?

Earlier this week, the S&P 500 made up all of this year’s losses – for now at least. It is now flat on the year, which represents a jump of some 45% since its nadir in March. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is now around 30% up on its March low – although it still has a mountain to climb before it breaks even this year.

With huge uncertainty around coronavirus, even when global economies are at various stages of easing lockdown, is this equity market rally too much, too soon?

A poll of 1,212 interactive investor website visitors between 4.30pm on 8 June 2020 to 10.30am on 9 June 2020, suggests that 50% of investors think that, while they are positive on markets, the rally is "too much, too soon" and they expect more bumps in the road.

Almost a fifth (19%) think that the stock market rally is completely unjustified given the economic impact of the pandemic. A bullish 9% think that the rally is fully justified by recovery potential, and should go even higher, but a further 9% temper this by saying that while the rally is fully justified by recovery potential, current stock market levels feel about right. Some 13% said they don’t know.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor says: “The swift recovery in share prices across global stock markets continues to raise eyebrows, even among veterans of multiple crashes, catastrophes and recessions. There are reasons for optimism, of course, not least the decline in Covid-19 infections, but the full economic consequences of the pandemic are still to be felt. It’s why the difficulty of so many investors to reconcile economic recession with booming share prices is quite understandable.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets, interactive investor says: “US markets kicked into overdrive as the assumption of a prolonged recession was immediately brought into question.

“The economist and market analyst consensus had been that another eight million jobs would be lost and that the unemployment rate would rise to 19.5%. How wrong they were. In the event, 2.5 million jobs were added, with the unemployment rate dropping to 13.3% from a previous 14.7%.

“The figures poured fuel on the fire of a swift return to economic normality, with mention of a “V” shaped recovery – a sharp contraction followed by an equally sharp comeback – being seen as a possibility. The major US indices responded in kind and, extraordinarily, two of the three have recouped previous losses and more."