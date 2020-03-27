Stock market statistics: Should you really believe the numbers?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

There is little doubt that the next few months will be mired in uncertainty and a likely global recession. Social, economic and of course health factors will remain at the top of the global agenda and company results coming out of the first and very possibly second quarters will make for ugly reading.

Investor sentiment has taken a heavy blow and the sharp declines of the past few weeks means that a turnaround for both could take time to wash through.

In the meantime, the largesse of global governments and central Banks – the long-term cost of which is a debate for another day – has undoubtedly had a pacifying effect, at least for now.

Whether we are in the territory of bear market or bull market today is of little significance compared to the repair of the global economy, and the need for investors to cling on to the long-term investment horizon, however difficult that may currently feel.

