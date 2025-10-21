Join our partnerships and affiliate programme

Partner with ii

Partner with ii

Work with with the UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform to deliver simple, cost-effective investment solutions. With clear terms, dedicated support, and award-winning tools, we help you create lasting value and promote long-term financial wellbeing.

Why ii?

Access decades of expertise

We’ve been helping people invest for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and expert insights are built on decades of experience.

Join the UK’s most trusted investment platform

We’ve been supporting investors for three decades. That’s why over 500,000 people invest £80bn with ii.

4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot

We have more 5-star ratings than two of the other biggest investment platforms - combined.

bag and stack of cash icon cash savings

Attractive referral revenue

Take advantage of our performance-based commercial model, where our referral fees are designed to celebrate your success.

cash savings account handshake icon

Flexible collaboration

Every partnership is built with your goals in mind. Be it referrals, co-branded content, benefit integration, or creative co-marketing initiatives.

Customer support headset icon

Dedicated support

Your relationship manager will work with you to create new opportunities, boost performance, and drive long-term growth.

Global investing at great value

Unlock opportunities with an award-winning platform

Work with a company trusted for its award-winning platform and recognised across the industry for its excellent service.

Every partnership is backed by expert guidance, a collaborative approach, and a focus on performance to set you and your earnings up for success.

Ready to partner with us?

To get started, simply send us an email to partnerships@ii.co.uk with these details and we will be in touch to explore the next steps.

A brief introduction to your organisation

Tell us who you are and what you do.

How you'd like to collaborate

Share your vision for working together.

Your contact details

Drop us your details and a link to your website and we'll get in touch.