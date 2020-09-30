A strong argument for buying this sticky stock

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

May proved to be the worst month, though, and the second quarter will turn out to have been the worst in 2020. For April-June net sales fell 12% to $7.2 billion but net income actually improved by 14% to $1.3 billion as 3M acted swiftly to slash costs. Chair and chief executive Mike Roman was able to claim robust cash flow despite the significant impact of the global economic slowdown.

Even more encouraging was a single-digit year-on-year rise in sales in July, indicating that some pent-up demand was feeding through, with orders being postponed rather than lost altogether.

The better news has continued. Sales were also higher than a year ago in August, and 3M is naturally now confident of reporting an improved performance for the third quarter. The August improvement was admittedly a mere 2%, but, in a coronavirus-infected year, that is better than many companies can boast. In any case, there was one fewer business day in the month, which knocked 5% off the sales figure. All being well, the third quarter should produce sales of $8.2-8.3 billion against $8 billion in 2019.

One negative aspect is that the improvement is still a bit patchy rather than across the board. The biggest gain in August was a 23% leap in healthcare. The safety & industrial and consumer divisions showed some growth, but transportation & electricals was still running 11% adrift.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is still down 2%, although the previously worst-performing zone of Europe, the Middle East & Africa is now leading the recovery. Unless the Covid-19 situation gets much worse, the only way is up.

The shares peaked at $250 in January 2018 and began a slow slide, but they had begun to climb back, reaching $180 at the start of this year. The low of $125 in mid-March meant they had lost half their value in just over two years, which looked overdone for such a solid defensive company.

Hobson’s choice: I recommended the shares in June when the price was $167, and I expected them to edge back up to January’s level. The second-quarter setbacks have instead pushed them slightly lower to around $160, but the advice to buy up to $180 still stands. Given the recovery to normal trading levels, the case is now more compelling and the yield of 3.7% is attractive. While this year is likely to be an exception, 3M has a record of increasing the dividend every year.

Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

