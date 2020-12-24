Three income trusts the pros are picking for 2021
Thomas McMahon on buying trusts on a premium and a strategy you might use to generate income in 2021.
24th December 2020 10:31
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Thomas McMahon, senior investment trust analyst at Kepler Trust Intelligence, discusses lessons learned in 2020, buying investment trusts on a premium, and the strategy investors might use to generate income in the year ahead.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.