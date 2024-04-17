Three steps for investors as inflation cools to 3.2%

Price pressures on UK households have continued to assuage after inflation cooled to 3.2% in March, down from 3.4% the month before and a fresh 2.5-year low.

The consumer prices index (CPI), the UK’s main measure of inflation, has now fallen 0.8 percentage points in the past two months, as the Bank of England nudges closer to its 2% target.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said that slowing food prices drove March’s fall, which were partially offset by rising fuel prices.

In a further encouraging sign, annual core inflation, which strips out energy and food costs, eased from 4.5% to 4.2% between February and March.

Inflation’s path back to a more respectable level is welcome news for investors. When prices rise at a slower tempo, your savings and investments don’t need to work as hard to retain their buying power.

For this reason, you may assume you only need to switch-up your portfolio when inflation heats up. But any shift in the economic climate should prompt you to check that you’re doing the right things – or perhaps more importantly, swerving anything harmful.

Before we look at what investors should consider in periods of disinflation, let’s first examine the task facing central banks on both sides of the Atlantic.

US inflation digs its nails in

In contrast to the UK, price rises across the pond are proving much harder to rein in.

US inflation came in hotter than expected in March, accelerating from 3.2% to 3.5%. Energy and shelter costs were the main driver for this upswing, which has dashed the prospect of imminent rate cuts.

There were hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could act as early as June, but September now looks more likely.

The Financial Times reported that US Fed chair Jay Powell said that US inflation is “taking longer than expected” to hit target, which has cast doubt on whether rates will be cut at all this year.

The US is undergoing a prolonged battle with inflation, which has stubbornly refused to soften since the middle of last year. In fact, prices are rising 0.4 percentage points faster than they were in June 2023, and have sped up for two months on the bounce.

And it’s not just the headline figure that’s proving problematic. Core inflation was 3.8% in March, broadly the same as the month before and higher than what economists expected.

Will the Bank cut rates before the Fed?

It’s long been assumed that the Fed would be the first central bank to cut rates with other developed economies following its lead. But the latest data suggests things may pan out differently.

At an International Monetary Policy (IMF) event in Washington DC yesterday, the Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey said: “I think there’s more demand-led inflation pressure in the US than we’re seeing. So, I think the inflation dynamics are different.”

Bailey added: “Our judgement with interest rates is how much do we need to see now to be confident of the process.”

The IMF reckons UK inflation will remain around 2.5% this year, before falling to its 2% target in early 2025. The Bank is more optimistic, believing this will happen in the next few months and some economists share the same view.

The table below shows the trajectory of inflation in both the US and the UK during the past 12 months.

Month UK CPI US CPI Apr-23 8.7% 4.9% May-23 8.7% 4.0% Jun-23 7.9% 3.0% Jul-23 6.8% 3.2% Aug-23 6.7% 3.7% Sep-23 6.7% 3.7% Oct-23 4.6% 3.2% Nov-23 3.9% 3.1% Dec-23 4.0% 3.4% Jan-24 4.0% 3.1% Feb-24 3.4% 3.2% Mar-24 3.2% 3.5%

The Bank of England’s growing predicament

Despite inflation easing significantly on these shores, and Bailey’s encouraging words, UK policymakers still face some tough decisions.

In the past week alone, the IMF issued mixed statements on when the Bank should loosen monetary policy, underscoring the delicate balancing act at hand.

On Monday 8 April, the IMF warned that the high number of UK borrowers on fixed-term mortgages means policymakers should avoid keeping rates too high for too long.

Those on previously cheap mortgage deals may have been shielded from higher rates until now but could see monthly payments rocket unless the base rate comes down.

But just a few days later, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva claimed that high inflation across the developed world was “not fully defeated”, urging policymakers to resist calls for early cuts.

Further mixed signals can be found in the UK jobs market, which will have some impact on when the Bank feels timing is ripe to wield the axe.

ONS data shows that annual earnings rose 6% in March. This marked a 0.1 percentage point drop from February but came in higher than expected. However, between December and February the unemployment rate ticked up 0.3 percentage points to 4.2%.