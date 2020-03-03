Three stocks to watch as housebuilders strengthen foundations

This piece was written before the coronavirus severely impacted markets.

The housebuilders have at different times found themselves on a sticky wicket this century, but as a rule, they have weathered the storm.

As defined by the London Stock Exchange (we are limiting the scope of this article to the FTSE 100), the Household Goods and Home Construction sector is comprised as follows:

Barratt Developments is engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes it builds throughout Britain. The company operates in two segments, Housebuilding and Commercial developments, the latter of which is delivered by Wilson Bowden developments.

Berkeley Group through its subsidiaries is engaged in the residential-led property development, focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in London and the South of England.

Persimmon through its subsidiaries is engaged in the housebuilding business, trading under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. Its Space4 business manufactures highly insulated timber frames, wall panels and roof cassettes.

Taylor Wimpey offers homes from apartments to five-bedroom houses. In 2007, George Wimpey and Taylor Woodrow merged to form Taylor Wimpey. It now operates from 24 regional offices across the UK, along with a small operation in Spain, where it builds homes in various locations of Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and the island of Mallorca.

Difficult past

Leading up to and during the financial crisis, some housebuilders found themselves with excess land that was going to be difficult to sell; there was a series of governmental and party positions on how property should be taxed; and the referendum of 2016 saw the sector’s share prices plummet on fears of ongoing weakness in the UK economy.

However, there has been a recovery in the sector’s fortunes driven by several tailwinds which have left the housebuilders in a strong position.

For example, the government’s Help to Buy scheme, launched in 2013, buoyed prices and helped to transform company profit margins over the decade, with the resulting build-up of surplus capital benefiting shareholders in the form of annual and special dividends in abundance. In addition, historically low interest rates, few problems surrounding mortgage availability and a general housing supply shortage have all played into the sector’s hands.

More recently, the removal of a layer of political uncertainty after last year’s general election, plus the past year which saw the UK housing market showing signs of stability despite political and economic headwinds, have also contributed to this cyclical sector dominating the decade for FTSE 100 index stocks.

This has been achieved during a time when the UK banks and housebuilders found themselves squarely in the Brexit firing-line amid uncertainty around both whether it would even happen and, if it did, what the economic impact might be to the UK.

Tale of the tape