Top cash Isa and Junior Isa deals
Banks and building societies continue to launch new cash Isas as we approach the end of the tax year on 5 April, with some also unveiling top-paying Junior Isas.
Halifax has today launched a Junior cash Isa paying 3 per cent. The rate is doubled to 6 per cent if the adult running the Junior cash Isa also has their own Isa with the bank.
The launch comes hot on the heels of Lloyds TSB, which launched its Junior cash Isa at 3 per cent last week.
On easy access cash Isas for adults, Marks & Spencer Money has unveiled its Advantage Isa at 3 per cent tax-free on savings of £1 or more. It’s a simple account – available over the telephone and internet - with no bonus and gives you easy access to your money.
Nationwide is launching a new issue of its Online Isa at 3.1 per cent at the end of the week. The rate includes a 2.1 percentage point bonus payable until 30 September 2013. But you have to run a card-based account with Nationwide, such as its Flexaccount, InvestDirect, CashBuilder or Smart card account to operate this account.
On fixed-rate deals M&S Money accounts pay 3.25 per cent for one year, 3.5 per cent for two years and 3.75 per cent for three years. Cheshire pays 3.5 per cent for 18 months while Nationwide is launching an 18-month deal later this week at 3.3 per cent.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.