Top cash Isa and Junior Isa deals

Banks and building societies continue to launch new cash Isas as we approach the end of the tax year on 5 April, with some also unveiling top-paying Junior Isas.

Halifax has today launched a Junior cash Isa paying 3 per cent. The rate is doubled to 6 per cent if the adult running the Junior cash Isa also has their own Isa with the bank.

The launch comes hot on the heels of Lloyds TSB, which launched its Junior cash Isa at 3 per cent last week.

On easy access cash Isas for adults, Marks & Spencer Money has unveiled its Advantage Isa at 3 per cent tax-free on savings of £1 or more. It’s a simple account – available over the telephone and internet - with no bonus and gives you easy access to your money.

Nationwide is launching a new issue of its Online Isa at 3.1 per cent at the end of the week. The rate includes a 2.1 percentage point bonus payable until 30 September 2013. But you have to run a card-based account with Nationwide, such as its Flexaccount, InvestDirect, CashBuilder or Smart card account to operate this account.

On fixed-rate deals M&S Money accounts pay 3.25 per cent for one year, 3.5 per cent for two years and 3.75 per cent for three years. Cheshire pays 3.5 per cent for 18 months while Nationwide is launching an 18-month deal later this week at 3.3 per cent.