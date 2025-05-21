UK inflation jumps to 3.5%

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The jump in inflation in April was always on the cards due to the rise in energy bills, but it has exceeded forecasts – marking the highest rate in over a year. It underlines the fact that the path back to target inflation is far from straightforward.

“Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices to provide a clearer picture of the underlying trend, has also edged higher, raising questions over whether this could slow the Bank of England’s interest-rate cutting cycle. That remains to be seen. What’s clear is that the need to turbocharge economic growth – particularly amid growing uncertainty stemming from Trump's tariff war – remains a key priority.

“While the increase might come as a shock to households, it’s important to remember that CPI inflation is an annual measure, comparing prices to what they were a year ago.

“Britons should approach headline inflation figures with perspective. Everyone has an inflation rate that is unique to them, depending on their individual spending habits. It’s crucial to focus on maintaining financial resilience in uncertain times – whether by reviewing budgets, building up emergency savings, or managing debt – to better weather any bumps along the road ahead.”