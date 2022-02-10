UK property values ‘hitting affordability ceiling’
RICS House Price Balance survey paints an all-too-familiar picture of the UK property market.
Commenting on the latest RICS House Price Balance survey, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Demand for property far outstripping supply is now an all-too-familiar story in this property market and continues to push prices higher. Property values are hitting the ceiling of what many buyers can afford to pay.
“Wannabe homeowners are being forced out of the property market, with many delaying their plans to buy a property amid runaway price rises, and raising a sufficient deposit still poses a significant additional challenge.
“It will be interesting to see how the recent rise in the interest rate and the added pressures of the cost of living squeeze on household budgets will affect consumer confidence in the short term. Borrowing costs are still low by historical standards, but the bumper cost of homeownership is likely to exert a cooling effect on the housing market, which has come off the boil since the end of the stamp duty holiday.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks