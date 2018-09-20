UK state pension is the least generous amongst advanced economies

The UK's state pension is the least generous amongst advanced economies, according to a report from a respected think tank.

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which compared global pension systems, found that the average UK pensioner receives 29% of their working income in retirement from mandatory pension schemes.

This figure is the lowest amongst the 35 OECD advanced economies that were analysed. The average so-called 'net replacement rate' for the 35 countries is 63%. The most generous is Turkey, at 102%. The Netherlands and Portugal are ranked in second and third place.

The findings highlight the importance of not relying on the state pension. Instead, other avenues should be pursued, including workplace pensions, making the most of the employer contribution on offer.

Thanks to auto-enrollment, employers of all shapes and sizes have an obligation to offer a minimum of 3% from April 2019 onwards, while employees will be required to save at least 5%, giving a grand total of 8%.

Various experts, however, including former pension minister Steve Webb, argue that these minimum contribution levels, while welcomed, need to be raised. If that doesn't happen, pension savers will need to work into their late 70s if they are to achieve the same level of income in retirement as their parents.

Concerns over future pension provision were raised in the report, due to increases in life expectancy. Most countries, including the UK, have moved to increase future retirement ages, but some countries are standing still.

According to the OECD a 20-year-old entering the workforce in France will be able to retire as early as 63. Those in the UK will have to work an extra five years, until 68. The Netherlands and Italy top the table, with a future retirement age of 71 for 20-year-olds.

Angel Gurría, the OECD's secretary general, says:

"The challenges of financial sustainability and pension adequacy mean that bold action from governments is still needed. The world of work is changing fast, and policymakers must ensure that decisions made today take this into account and our pension and social protection systems do not leave anyone behind in retirement."

Responding to the OECD's report a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pension said: "We have taken decisive action to address our changing population through a new, generous state pension, retaining the triple lock and protecting the poorest through pension credit - reducing pensioner poverty close to historically low levels.

"But there's always more to do. Thanks to automatic enrollment, around 11 million people will be newly saving or saving more into a workplace pension by 2018."

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