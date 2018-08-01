US growth is boost to these junior miners

The US economy should continue to do well as Donald Trump causes trouble around the world, and John Meyer , an analyst at SP Angel, thinks these juniors will be beneficiaries.

How much of an impact is trade war rhetoric from both the US and China having on metal prices?

So, looking at Donald Trump and the impact he's having on the world, particularly with regard to global trade and increasing tariffs, we don't see this as a major problem. In fact, if anything, it’s a bit of a benefit.

What it means is companies around the world will start to increase their stockpiles. If you’re a US company you are going to increase your inventory levels in anticipation of more local demand. If you're in China, okay, it's possible you might decrease your inventory, but the local policy-makers are improving the local environment. They’re elongating the quantitative easing that they’ve had in place for some time and putting in place measures to keep those companies growing.

So, for us, the impact of tariffs and trade barriers, that serves to increase local premiums but doesn’t necessarily mean it's a big negative on our sector.

How do you think this trade spat will end and what are the implications for equity markets?

I think we've reached a point where, actually, it hasn't been so much free trade, it's been unfair trade. China with quite onerous tariffs, and the US with very low tariffs. Now, I think things are being rebalanced.

That's not necessarily a bad thing to help European and US manufacturers to recover and I think that is generally good for commodity demand, all round. China has moved to support credit markets locally, to help local companies. Yes, there will be negative impact on Chinese company earnings and that has knocked the Chinese stockmarket. That had a knock-on impact with the United States and with our own major markets but that was short-lived and, actually, in reality UK and US manufacturers should do a bit better as a result.