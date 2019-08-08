US Markets: The cat among the pigeons

The second quarter reporting season had been going reasonably well.

Granted, there were some bumps in the road and the earnings recession looks likely to have played out as expected.

Nonetheless, the bonus of a largely expected Federal Reserve rate cut, a low and stable unemployment rate and non-farm payrolls which were bang in line with expectations, all helped lighten the mood.

Sector-wise, the healthcare sector held up reasonably well, while the banks were generally positive. Boeing was inevitably under pressure, as were semiconductors and tech hardware. Software was rather more promising, although not immune to a downturn – but more of that later.

Within tech, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) seems to have regained some of its former glory with numbers which broadly exceeded analyst expectations.

Apart from devices, the company is mostly focused on its Apple Music streaming service, Apple Pay contactless payments and selling music tracks and mobile apps on the iTunes Store.

Overall, both revenues and earnings per share metrics surpassed forecasts. Sales from its increasingly important Services business, which includes music streaming and app sales, rose by just under 13%.

A base of over 1.4 billion active devices has allowed its Services business, which includes Apple music, to blossom. Services accounted for just over one-fifth of third-quarter sales.

As expected, iPhone sales declined, falling by just under 12%, although less than the 17% recorded the previous quarter.

Geographically, sales in the Americas, including its home US market, rose by 2%, although sales for both Europe and Greater China retreated 1.8% and 4.1% respectively.

For investors, concerns over what might take up the slack from the current tailing-off of iPhone device sales persists. A trade war between the US and China, a key market place, is also unhelpful.

More favourably, the group's cash balance and recent change towards funnelling cash back to shareholders offers a positive catalyst. So does impressive gross margin, which demonstrates Apple does not have to cut prices to keep growing.

The shares remain well-regarded on the street and, despite having dropped by nearly 6% over the last calendar year, have risen some 25% in the year to date.