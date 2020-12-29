US stock market outlook 2021: boom or doom?

Source: TradingView as at 17 December 2020. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The one political uncertainty still outstanding is the outcome of the vote for two senators to represent Georgia, a Republican state that nonetheless voted for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden this time. The Democrats need to capture both seats when the result is announced in January to leave the Senate equally balanced, giving the Democrat Vice-President the casting vote as Speaker.

That would give the Democrats control of both houses of Congress as well as the presidency. A more likely outcome, though, is that the Republicans retain control of the Senate, which should be a bonus for investors as it will constrain President Biden from pushing through the more extreme measures that the left wing of his party wants.

The US works best when Republicans and Democrats seek the middle ground that has proved elusive over the past four years. This plays to Biden’s strengths. As Speaker of the Senate himself for eight years as President Barack Obama’s Vice-President, he has perfected the art of political compromise to keep the wheels of government moving.

In any case, the indications are that Biden will seek a more conservative pathway than many commentators feared. His appointment of the highly respected former head of the Federal Reserve Bank Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary suggests that he will follow a prudent approach to economic policy.

Two policies he will certainly follow. First, he has made clear his desire to promote a green agenda. This will distance him from Trump, who withdrew the US from the Paris accord on climate change, and he can make a dramatic start by rejoining the Paris accord on his first day as president, an act that does not require the consent of Congress.

Second, he will aim to create more low-skilled, low-paid jobs without destroying the skilled, well paid posts that contribute to tax revenue. It will be a difficult juggling act.

Trump, a man who has taken irony to new levels, actually called a press conference to claim credit when the Dow topped 30,000. The euphoria on the day was, in fact, based on the realisation that Biden’s victory was not going to be overturned. Wall Street, at least, believes that it can live comfortably with a Biden presidency.

In fairness to Trump, one must accept that Biden inherits an American economy in far better shape than on the last occasion when the presidency passed from Republican to Democrat. In November 2008, Obama took over after the financial crash that saw financial institutions and the housing market in a state of collapse.

It took a massive dose of quantitative easing to get the economy going again 12 years ago. While Biden will not need to indulge in extreme economic policies, some help for the economy is required, help that Trump would have had difficulty arranging given that he has denied the scale of the epidemic in the US.

A relief package will need to be agreed with Congress, but there is every reason to believe that from February onwards there will be cash available for businesses and workers hardest hit.

The delay in providing it will have some impact. The recovery in the US economy is proceeding but it has slowed with fewer jobs created in November. Unemployment, although still falling, remains well above last year’s level.

So the US may well see an economic slowdown in the first quarter of 2021 before relief measures spark a recovery in the second quarter, when the roll-out of vaccinations will provide a further boost.

The US led the Western world back up in 2008 and is in prime position to do the same again. As 12 years ago, it will just take a little time.

Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

