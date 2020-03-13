Victims lose over £830,000 to TV licence scam
Criminals target victims with a TV licence phishing scam
13th March 2020 11:03
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
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Criminals target victims with a TV licence phishing scam
Victims have lost almost £1million to a TV licence phishing scam, according to recent data from Action Fraud.
Fraudsters are sending out fake TV licence emails that are designed to steal personal and financial information.
Since April 2018, Action Fraud has received over 900 crime reports with victim losses totalling more than £830,000.
Pauline Smith, director of Action Fraud, said: “We are continuing to see reports of fraudsters using fake TV Licensing emails to hook victims in and trick them into parting with their money.
“These fraudsters are very confident and extremely convincing, often using personal details to give the impression they are legitimate.
“We don’t want any more people to fall victim, which is why we’re encouraging you to spot the signs of fraudulent emails by following the protect advice below.
“If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please report it to us.”
How to protect yourself from scams
Never assume that a call or email is legitimate, even if the person claims to know basic details about you (such as your name or address).
Do not click links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.
Criminals can also spoof phone numbers and email addresses to appear as companies that you know and trust, such as TV Licensing.
If you are unsure, simply hang up or do not respond to the email.
Get in touch with the company using a verified customer service number to check whether the correspondence is genuine.
Your bank will never call or email you to ask for your pin, full banking password or ask you to transfer money out of your account. If you receive any requests via phone, email or post, do not respond and report the person or company to the police.
What to do if you’ve fallen victim to a scam
If you think you’ve been handed your details or money over to a fraudster it’s vital that you cat quickly.
Report the incident to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Let your bank know as soon as possible so that they can monitor your account for unusual activity.
If you think your identity has been stolen, checking your credit file can help you see if any fraudulent applications have been made in your name.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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