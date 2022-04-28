Video: Alastair Campbell - The ii Family Money Show

Series 2 of The ii Family Money Show podcast kicks off with Gabby Logan speaking to author and political strategist Alastair Campbell.

Having started out as a journalist, Alastair Campbell is best known for his six-year stint as former British prime minister Tony Blair’s director of communications, previously serving as his press secretary while in Opposition.

Despite returning briefly as an adviser to Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband, Alastair left frontline politics behind in 2003 to focus on his partner Fiona and their three children, alongside writing and raising awareness about mental health issues, drawing on his own personal experiences to help others.

Among insight from his political career, he tells Gabby about his lifelong fear of financial insecurity, how he made a fortune busking round Europe, and the reason Fiona takes the money reins at home – and why he thinks Gordon Brown’s wife does the same.

This episode is also available as a podcast here.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).