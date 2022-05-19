Video: Andy Burnham - The ii Family Money Show

Gabby is joined by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on The ii Family Money Show podcast this week.

Andy became the Member of Parliament for Leigh in 2001 and served as both Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under Gordon Brown. Previously, he was Chief Secretary to the Treasury during one of the most turbulent times for the world’s financial markets.

In 2017, he left Westminster to successfully run for the new role of Mayor of Greater Manchester, and was re-elected for a second term last year. Described unofficially by some as the ‘King of the North’, the married dad-of-three has been a vocal advocate for the north of England, holding the government to account over its levelling-up agenda in particular.

He tells Gabby why financial education should form part of a “curriculum for life” in schools, how Labour’s defeat in the 1992 general election motivated him to pursue a career in politics, and why his children go to their mum for money advice rather than him.

