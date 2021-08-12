Video: Anthony Scaramucci – The ii Family Money Show

Anthony Scaramucci is the former banker who had a brief but memorable stint as President Donald Trump’s director of communications. In episode three of The ii Family Money Show, he tells Gabby Logan about why he has been to more Christmas parties hosted by the Obamas than the Trumps, how his attitude to risk changed as he got older and why he takes Mel Brooks’ advice over everybody else’s.

Plus, Lee Wild, interactive investor’s head of equity strategy, joins Gabby to explain how ii can help you understand your own attitude to risk and use it to navigate the investment landscape.

This episode is also available as a podcast on the ii website at https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news/video-podcasts and our SoundCloud channel at https://soundcloud.com/interactive-investor.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii). Take a look at the risk section of interactive investor's Knowledge Centre at https://www.ii.co.uk/knowledge-centre/risk.

For more information on ii’s ready-made portfolios, head to https://www.ii.co.uk/model-portfolios.

Find out more about free regular investing at https://www.ii.co.uk/investing-with-ii/regular-investing.