Video: Anthony Scaramucci – The ii Family Money Show
12th August 2021 08:33
Loading
Share on
Anthony Scaramucci is the former banker who had a brief but memorable stint as President Donald Trump’s director of communications. In episode three of The ii Family Money Show, he tells Gabby Logan about why he has been to more Christmas parties hosted by the Obamas than the Trumps, how his attitude to risk changed as he got older and why he takes Mel Brooks’ advice over everybody else’s.
Plus, Lee Wild, interactive investor’s head of equity strategy, joins Gabby to explain how ii can help you understand your own attitude to risk and use it to navigate the investment landscape.
This episode is also available as a podcast on the ii website at https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news/video-podcasts and our SoundCloud channel at https://soundcloud.com/interactive-investor.
The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii). Take a look at the risk section of interactive investor's Knowledge Centre at https://www.ii.co.uk/knowledge-centre/risk.
For more information on ii’s ready-made portfolios, head to https://www.ii.co.uk/model-portfolios.
Find out more about free regular investing at https://www.ii.co.uk/investing-with-ii/regular-investing.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.