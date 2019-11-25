Warning signs that it is time to sell a fund

What red flags should investors be alert to? We consider underperformance in light of the Neil Woodford saga.

In the last episode of a new video series focused on investment funds, Money Observer's deputy editor Kyle Caldwell examines when investors should think about selling a fund.

He talks to multi-manager Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management about warning signs, how long investors should persevere with an under-performing fund, and seeks his views on the Neil Woodford fund debacle.

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This video was originally published by our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.

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