The Week Ahead: Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest

It’s all about the banks this week, with investors keen to see if there’s more fuel in the tank after a fantastic 2025 so far. Here are the key dates for your diary.

17th October 2025 15:09

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 20 October

Trading statements

City of London Investment Group, Seraphim Space Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Redcentric, WH Ireland

Tuesday 21 October

Trading statements

Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Bunzl, Segro, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, BP Marsh & Partners, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, Unilever

Wednesday 22 October

Trading statements

Aberdeen, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Fresnillo, Halfords, Hochschild Mining, International Personal Finance, PensionBee, Quilter, Reckitt Benckiser, Softcat, System1 Group

AGM/EGM

Anglo Asian Mining, REA Holdings

Thursday 23 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, Morgan Advanced Materials and Wetherspoon.

Trading statements

Antofagasta, AJ Bell, Bloomsbury Publishing, Dunelm, Foxtons, Gattaca, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hunting, Inchcape, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kerry Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange Group, Molten Ventures, Relx, Renishaw, Rentokil Initial, Sareum Holdings, St James's Place, Synthomer, Unilever

AGM/EGM

ACG Metals, BHP Group, John Wood Group, Newmark Security, South32 Ltd, Thruvision

Friday 24 October

Trading statements

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Brave Bison, Knights Group

