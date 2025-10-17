The Week Ahead: Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest
It’s all about the banks this week, with investors keen to see if there’s more fuel in the tank after a fantastic 2025 so far. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th October 2025 15:09
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 20 October
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Seraphim Space Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Redcentric, WH Ireland
Tuesday 21 October
Trading statements
Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Bunzl, Segro, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, BP Marsh & Partners, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, Unilever
Wednesday 22 October
Trading statements
Aberdeen, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Fresnillo, Halfords, Hochschild Mining, International Personal Finance, PensionBee, Quilter, Reckitt Benckiser, Softcat, System1 Group
AGM/EGM
Anglo Asian Mining, REA Holdings
Thursday 23 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, Morgan Advanced Materials and Wetherspoon.
Trading statements
Antofagasta, AJ Bell, Bloomsbury Publishing, Dunelm, Foxtons, Gattaca, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hunting, Inchcape, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kerry Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange Group, Molten Ventures, Relx, Renishaw, Rentokil Initial, Sareum Holdings, St James's Place, Synthomer, Unilever
AGM/EGM
ACG Metals, BHP Group, John Wood Group, Newmark Security, South32 Ltd, Thruvision
Friday 24 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Brave Bison, Knights Group
