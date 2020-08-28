The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Gulf Keystone, Melrose

Monday 31 August

Trading statements

Summer bank holiday - London Stock Exchange is closed.

AGM/EGM

Vertu Capital.

Tuesday 1 September

Trading statements

CentralNic Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, STV Group, Solo Oil, Highland Gold Mining, Old Mutual.

AGM/EGM

Monks Investment Trust, Applegreen, Arena Events Group, Custodian REIT, Gear4Music (Holdings).

Wednesday 2 September

Trading statements

Barratt Developments, Gym Group, Concurrent Technologies, Johnson Service Group, Tissue Regenix Group, Uniphar, Woodbois, Accrol Group Holdings, Arcontech Group, Creightons, Mattioli Woods.

AGM/EGM

Polar Capital Technology Trust, Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust, GYG , Latham (James), Velocys, Yellow Cake.

Thursday 3 September

Trading statements

Alpha FX Group, Curtis Banks Group, Foresight Solar Fund, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Headlam Group, Melrose Industries, Mpac Group, PPHE Hotel Group, McBride, NCC Group, Gem Diamonds.

AGM/EGM

Albion Enterprise VCT, Dart Group, Foresight 4 VCT, Invesco Asia Trust, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, Ninety One, Severfield , Value & Income Trust.

Friday 4 September

Trading statements

Eurocell.

AGM/EGM

Berkeley Group Holdings, IDE Group Holdings.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.