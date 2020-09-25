The Week Ahead: Boohoo shares boom, Ferguson reports

Monday 28 September

Trading statements

Brand Architekts, 7digital Group, Ceres Power, Avacta Group, Instem, Chesnara, Reach, Crossword Cybersecurity

AGM/EGM

Diageo, Time Out, Mulberry, Van Elle Holdings, Mereo BioPharma, Christie Group, Galileo Resources, Challenger Acquisitions

Tuesday 29 September

Trading statements

Alfa Financial Software, AA, Blancco Technology, Card Factory, ScS Group, FireAngel Safety Technology, XLMedia, Invinity Energy Systems, Ferguson, Mereo Biopharma, Osirium Technologies, Greggs, Grainger, Gateley, ADM Energy, Hotel Chocolat, Cairn Energy, John Menzies, Trans-Siberian Gold, Next Fifteen Communications

AGM/EGM

Raven Property, Novacyt, Gama Aviation, Ince Group, IMImobile, Brickability Group, CD Media, Jaywing, Carclo, Arcontech Group, Appreciate Group, Augmentum Fintech

Wednesday 30 September

Trading statements

1Spatial, 888 Holdings, Avingtrans, Boohoo, Compass, Distribution Finance Capital, InnovaDerma, Itaconix, Minds + Machines Group, Quixant, S&U, SSE, Sumo Group, Topps Tiles, Triple Point Social Housing REIT, Xaar, Yu Group, Sensyne Health

AGM/EGM

Active Energy, Anglesey Mining, Catena Group, City of London Group, Clipper Logistics, Creightons, daVictus, Distribution Finance Capital, ML Holdings, Marlowe, Mobile Tornado, Motif Bio, Powerhouse Energy, Purplebricks, Renishaw, San Leon Energy, Sosandar, Studio Retail Group, Tekmar Group, TheWorks.co.uk

Thursday 1 October

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo Pacific Group

British American Tobacco, Smith & Nephew

Trading statements

Burford Capital, Lamprell, Renew Holdings, James Halstead

AGM/EGM

Abbey, Anglo African Oil & Gas

Friday 2 October

Trading statements

Wincanton

AGM/EGM

Cobra Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.