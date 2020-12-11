The Week Ahead: Brexit, banks and Dixons Carphone
Our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 14 December
Trading statements
SThree, Hollywood Bowl, Tungsten Corporation
AGM/EGM
River & Mercantile Group, Kibo Energy, Celtic, Proactis Holdings
Tuesday 15 December
Trading statements
Driver Group, Shaftesbury, SSP Group, Purplebricks, Chemring, IG Group, Ramsdens
AGM/EGM
Blancco Technology, Sareum Holdings, Mirriad Advertising
Wednesday 16 December
Trading statements
FRP Advisory Group, Dixons Carphone, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Petrofac, Real Good Food
AGM/EGM
Oilex, Orosur Mining, EQTEC, Ncondezi Energy, United Carpets
Thursday 17 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone, Games Workshop and British American Tobacco.
Trading statements
Watches of Switzerland, Jersey Electricity, IntegraFin, Hunting, Serco, Revolution Bars
AGM/EGM
Countryside Properties, Kier Group, JD Wetherspoon, Amiad Water Systems, SolGold, Frontier IP Group, Netcall, Falanx Group, BATM Advanced Communications, Transense Technologies, Ovoca Bio, European Metals, Griffin Mining, Petra Diamonds, Focusrite
Friday 18 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Playtech, Petroneft Resources
