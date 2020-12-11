The Week Ahead: Brexit, banks and Dixons Carphone

Monday 14 December

Trading statements

SThree, Hollywood Bowl, Tungsten Corporation

AGM/EGM

River & Mercantile Group, Kibo Energy, Celtic, Proactis Holdings

Tuesday 15 December

Trading statements

Driver Group, Shaftesbury, SSP Group, Purplebricks, Chemring, IG Group, Ramsdens

AGM/EGM

Blancco Technology, Sareum Holdings, Mirriad Advertising

Wednesday 16 December

Trading statements

FRP Advisory Group, Dixons Carphone, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Petrofac, Real Good Food

AGM/EGM

Oilex, Orosur Mining, EQTEC, Ncondezi Energy, United Carpets

Thursday 17 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone, Games Workshop and British American Tobacco.

Trading statements

Watches of Switzerland, Jersey Electricity, IntegraFin, Hunting, Serco, Revolution Bars

AGM/EGM

Countryside Properties, Kier Group, JD Wetherspoon, Amiad Water Systems, SolGold, Frontier IP Group, Netcall, Falanx Group, BATM Advanced Communications, Transense Technologies, Ovoca Bio, European Metals, Griffin Mining, Petra Diamonds, Focusrite

Friday 18 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Playtech, Petroneft Resources

