The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 newbie, Boohoo, Ashtead
After some difficult trading sessions, our head of markets names company results worth looking out for.
Monday 15 June
Trading statements
Idox, Cake Box, Evgen Pharma, SThree
AGM/EGM
IQ-AI, Mirriad Advertising
Tuesday 16 June
Trading statements
Ashtead, Braemar Shipping, Motorpoint, Eckoh, Telecom Plus
AGM/EGM
Marshall Motor, Clearstar, Epwin Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Science Group, Altus Strategies, Arbuthnot Banking, Evraz, Andrews Sykes Group, FDM Group
Wednesday 17 June
Trading statements
De La Rue, Kingfisher, Wincanton, SSE, Hill & Smith, Personal Assets Trust, Origin Enterprises, Severfield, Appreciate Group, Boohoo
AGM/EGM
RTC Group, Wentworth Resources, STM Group, Salt Lake Potash, Domino's Pizza Group, Pelatro, UK Oil & Gas, G4S
Thursday 18 June
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pets at Home, Tate & Lyle, Big Yellow and LondonMetric Property.
Trading statements
National Grid, Volex, Safestore, Hornby, Mountview Estates, CareTech Holdings, Newriver REIT
AGM/EGM
IP Group, Horizon Discovery, Ten Entertainment, Shield Therapeutics, Tremor International, Jadestone Energy, Vietnam Enterprise, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Block Energy, RBG Holdings, Impact Healthcare, Michelmersh, Immupharma
Friday 19 June
Trading statements
Record
AGM/EGM
Wood Group, Costain, Erris Resources, JKX Oil & Gas, Slingsby, Hunters Property
