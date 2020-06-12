The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 newbie, Boohoo, Ashtead

Monday 15 June

Trading statements

Idox, Cake Box, Evgen Pharma, SThree

AGM/EGM

IQ-AI, Mirriad Advertising

Tuesday 16 June

Trading statements

Ashtead, Braemar Shipping, Motorpoint, Eckoh, Telecom Plus

AGM/EGM

Marshall Motor, Clearstar, Epwin Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Science Group, Altus Strategies, Arbuthnot Banking, Evraz, Andrews Sykes Group, FDM Group

Wednesday 17 June

Trading statements

De La Rue, Kingfisher, Wincanton, SSE, Hill & Smith, Personal Assets Trust, Origin Enterprises, Severfield, Appreciate Group, Boohoo

AGM/EGM

RTC Group, Wentworth Resources, STM Group, Salt Lake Potash, Domino's Pizza Group, Pelatro, UK Oil & Gas, G4S

Thursday 18 June

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pets at Home, Tate & Lyle, Big Yellow and LondonMetric Property.

Trading statements

National Grid, Volex, Safestore, Hornby, Mountview Estates, CareTech Holdings, Newriver REIT

AGM/EGM

IP Group, Horizon Discovery, Ten Entertainment, Shield Therapeutics, Tremor International, Jadestone Energy, Vietnam Enterprise, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Block Energy, RBG Holdings, Impact Healthcare, Michelmersh, Immupharma

Friday 19 June

Trading statements

Record

AGM/EGM

Wood Group, Costain, Erris Resources, JKX Oil & Gas, Slingsby, Hunters Property

