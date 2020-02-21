The Week Ahead: International Consolidated Airlines, Standard Chartered, British American Tobacco
With the economic impact of the coronavirus beginning to be mentioned by more companies and with a bumper reporting day next week for FTSE 100 stocks on Thursday, interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter talks us through all the big news and the company results to watch in the days ahead.
Monday 24 February 2020
Trading statements
AB Foods, Bunzl, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Ascential, Georgia Healthcare Group
Tuesday 25 February
Trading statements
Croda, Meggitt PLC, Hammerson, Petrofac
AGM/EGM
Sage Group PLC,
Wednesday 26 February
Trading statements
Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group, Taylor Wimpey, William Hill, Metro Bank, Serco, Avast PLC, Nichols, Capital & Counties Properties, Weir Group
Thursday 27 February
Trading statements
British American Tobacco, Flutter Entertainment, Standard Chartered, Howden Joinery Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser, RSA Insurance Group PLC, Rentokil Initial, Aston Martin Lagonda, Provident Financial, Mondi, Persimmon, Evraz, Inchcape, Drax Group, WPP
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca Barclays, Diageo, Trust, easyJet, Tate & Lyle, Witan Investment
Friday 28 February
Trading statements
IAG, Man Group, Rolls Royce, Rightmove, Vitec Group
