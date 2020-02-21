The Week Ahead: International Consolidated Airlines, Standard Chartered, British American Tobacco

Richard Hunter talks us through all the big news and the company results to watch in the days ahead.

21st February 2020 15:50

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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With the economic impact of the coronavirus beginning to be mentioned by more companies and with a bumper reporting day next week for FTSE 100 stocks on Thursday, interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter talks us through all the big news and the company results to watch in the days ahead.

Monday 24 February 2020

Trading statements

AB Foods, Bunzl, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Ascential, Georgia Healthcare Group

Tuesday 25 February 

Trading statements

Croda, Meggitt PLC, Hammerson, Petrofac

AGM/EGM

Sage Group PLC, 

Wednesday 26 February 

Trading statements

Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group, Taylor Wimpey, William Hill, Metro Bank, Serco, Avast PLC, Nichols, Capital & Counties Properties, Weir Group

Thursday 27 February

Trading statements

British American Tobacco, Flutter Entertainment, Standard Chartered, Howden Joinery Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser, RSA Insurance Group PLC, Rentokil Initial, Aston Martin Lagonda, Provident Financial, Mondi, Persimmon, Evraz, Inchcape, Drax Group, WPP

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca Barclays, Diageo, Trust, easyJet, Tate & Lyle, Witan Investment

Friday 28 February

Trading statements

IAG, Man Group, Rolls Royce, Rightmove, Vitec Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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