The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Whitbread, Barratt, Persimmon
Our head of markets looks at some of the big FTSE 100 names issuing trading updates in the coming days.
3rd July 2020 13:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Our head of markets looks at some of the big FTSE 100 names issuing trading updates in the coming days.
Monday 6 July
No company events in the diary
AGM/EGM
Ramsdens, Tower Resources, Kodal Minerals, Raven Property Group
Tuesday 7 July
Trading statements
JD Sports Fashion, Halfords, Micro Focus International, Reach, Electrocomponents, Whitbread, Mattioli Woods, Ferrexpo, RM, Photo-Me International, Cohort
AGM/EGM
Thor Mining, Whitbread, Assura
Wednesday 8 July
Trading statements
U&I, Liontrust Asset Management, Barratt Developments, Purplebricks, FirstGroup
AGM/EGM
First Derivatives, Boku
Thursday 9 July
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, TalkTalk Telecom, Aveva and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
Toople, Rolls-Royce, PageGroup, DFS Furniture, Dart Group, Workspace Group, Robert Walters, Premier Miton Group, Vistry Group, Persimmon, Ilika
AGM/EGM
Workspace Group, Charles Stanley, Land Securities, Optibiotix Health, Pets at Home
Friday 10 July
No company events in the diary
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