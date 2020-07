The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Whitbread, Barratt, Persimmon

Monday 6 July

No company events in the diary

AGM/EGM

Ramsdens, Tower Resources, Kodal Minerals, Raven Property Group

Tuesday 7 July

Trading statements

JD Sports Fashion, Halfords, Micro Focus International, Reach, Electrocomponents, Whitbread, Mattioli Woods, Ferrexpo, RM, Photo-Me International, Cohort

AGM/EGM

Thor Mining, Whitbread, Assura

Wednesday 8 July

Trading statements

U&I, Liontrust Asset Management, Barratt Developments, Purplebricks, FirstGroup

AGM/EGM

First Derivatives, Boku

Thursday 9 July

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, TalkTalk Telecom, Aveva and Telecom Plus.

Trading statements

Toople, Rolls-Royce, PageGroup, DFS Furniture, Dart Group, Workspace Group, Robert Walters, Premier Miton Group, Vistry Group, Persimmon, Ilika

AGM/EGM

Workspace Group, Charles Stanley, Land Securities, Optibiotix Health, Pets at Home

Friday 10 July

No company events in the diary

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.