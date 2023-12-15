Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: last batch of results before Christmas

While most of us are doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, a bunch of companies and investment trusts will be updating the market on performance. Here are the key dates for your diary.

15th December 2023 09:15

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 18 December

Trading statements

Amigo Holdings, Braemar, Hollywood Bowl Group, RUA Life Sciences

AGM/EGM

Ascential, Braemar, Eqtec, Fandango Holdings, Grit Real Estate Income, LondonMetric Property, Nightcap, Surface Transforms, TechFinancials

Tuesday 19 December

Trading statements

Artemis Alpha Trust, De La Rue, Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Goodwin, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Majedie Investments, Migo Opportunities Trust, Nanoco

AGM/EGM

dotdigital, easyJet, Microsaic Systems, Netcall, Orosur Mining, Technology Minerals, Zanaga Iron Ore

Wednesday 20 December

Trading statements

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth, Carnival, Jersey Electricity, Petrofac, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

AVI Global Trust, Lift Global Ventures, Northamber, RM Infrastructure Income, SolGold

Thursday 21 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.).

Trading statements

Carr's Group, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Beacon Energy, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Coinsilium Group, Conroy Gold & Natural Resources, Gfinity, Helium Ventures, Karelian Diamond Resources, Kin & Carta, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Pathfinder Minerals, ScS Group, VietNam Holding

Friday 22 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Corcel, European Metals Holdings, Gulf Investment Fund, Plexus Holdings, Tlou Energy, Various Eateries, Wildcat Petroleum

