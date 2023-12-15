The Week Ahead: last batch of results before Christmas
While most of us are doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, a bunch of companies and investment trusts will be updating the market on performance. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 18 December
Trading statements
Amigo Holdings, Braemar, Hollywood Bowl Group, RUA Life Sciences
AGM/EGM
Ascential, Braemar, Eqtec, Fandango Holdings, Grit Real Estate Income, LondonMetric Property, Nightcap, Surface Transforms, TechFinancials
Tuesday 19 December
Trading statements
Artemis Alpha Trust, De La Rue, Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Goodwin, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Majedie Investments, Migo Opportunities Trust, Nanoco
AGM/EGM
dotdigital, easyJet, Microsaic Systems, Netcall, Orosur Mining, Technology Minerals, Zanaga Iron Ore
Wednesday 20 December
Trading statements
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth, Carnival, Jersey Electricity, Petrofac, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
AVI Global Trust, Lift Global Ventures, Northamber, RM Infrastructure Income, SolGold
Thursday 21 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.).
Trading statements
Carr's Group, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Beacon Energy, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Coinsilium Group, Conroy Gold & Natural Resources, Gfinity, Helium Ventures, Karelian Diamond Resources, Kin & Carta, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Pathfinder Minerals, ScS Group, VietNam Holding
Friday 22 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Corcel, European Metals Holdings, Gulf Investment Fund, Plexus Holdings, Tlou Energy, Various Eateries, Wildcat Petroleum
