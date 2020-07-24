The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Apple, Amazon

Monday 27 July

Trading statements

Ryanair, JTC, Ascential

AGM/EGM

Tekcapital, Cambridge Cognition, National Grid, SpaceandPeople, Draper Esprit

Tuesday 28 July

Trading statements

Greggs, Sanne Group, IMImobile, IG Design, Yourgene Health, Quartix, Vivo Energy, MITIE, MoneySupermarket.com, Tyman, Reckitt Benckiser, Greencore, Elementis, Sabre Insurance, Virgin Money UK, Games Workshop, Fresnillo, St James's Place

AGM/EGM

TR Property Investment Trust, Wizz Air, ULS Technology, 1Spatial, Codemasters Group, Vodafone, JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies TrustMitie

Wednesday 29 July

Trading statements

Aptitude Software, Aston Martin Lagonda, Aveva, Barclays, Breedon, Devro, Dignity, Drax Grou,p FDM Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Horizon Discovery, Hyve Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Lancashire Holdings, Next, Premier Foods, Primary Health Properties, Rathbone Brothers, Rio Tinto, Seplat Petroleum Development, Smith & Nephew, Smurfit Kappa, Taylor Wimpey,Tullow Oil, Unite Group, Victoria, Walker Greenbank, Weir Group, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Drax, Caspian Sunrise, Baron Oil, WANdisco, British Land, Water Intelligence, Walker Greenbank, Rose Petroleum, Urban Exposure, Aminex, Equals Group

Thursday 30 July

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include RELX, Keller, Nichols.

Trading statements

3i Group, Anglo American AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, Compass, Equiniti, Evraz, Franchise Brands, Goco Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Headlam, Hutchison China MediTech, Impellam, Inchcape, Indivior, KAZ Minerals, Lloyds Banking Group, Man Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Robert Walters, Royal Dutch Shell, RSA Insurance, Schroders, Smart Metering Systems, Standard Chartered, Ultra Electronics, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

TMT Investments, Iofina, Angling Direct, Card Factory,Highland Gold Mining, BMO Global Smaller Companies, Hutchison China MediTech, Ukrproduct Group, Stobart Group, London & Associated Properties, Volex, OnTheMarket, Norcros, CMC Markets

Friday 31 July

Trading statements

International Consolidated Airlines Group, Paragon Banking Group, Law Debenture Corp, YouGov, Glencore, FBD Holdings, Coats, Intertek, London Stock Exchange, British American Tobacco, NatWest, Pets at Home, BT, Capital & Regional, Kerry Group, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

FBD, Pennon, Midatech Pharma, Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, JD Sports Fashion, Checkit, Sirius Real Estate, JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.