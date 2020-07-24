The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Apple, Amazon
UK banks are in need of good news during one of the busiest weeks of the year for company reports, which include updates from Shell, Next, Glaxo, BT and IAG. And in the US, McDonald’s, Starbucks, General Motors, Ford, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google-owner Alphabet publish results.
Monday 27 July
Trading statements
Ryanair, JTC, Ascential
AGM/EGM
Tekcapital, Cambridge Cognition, National Grid, SpaceandPeople, Draper Esprit
Tuesday 28 July
Trading statements
Greggs, Sanne Group, IMImobile, IG Design, Yourgene Health, Quartix, Vivo Energy, MITIE, MoneySupermarket.com, Tyman, Reckitt Benckiser, Greencore, Elementis, Sabre Insurance, Virgin Money UK, Games Workshop, Fresnillo, St James's Place
AGM/EGM
TR Property Investment Trust, Wizz Air, ULS Technology, 1Spatial, Codemasters Group, Vodafone, JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies TrustMitie
Wednesday 29 July
Trading statements
Aptitude Software, Aston Martin Lagonda, Aveva, Barclays, Breedon, Devro, Dignity, Drax Grou,p FDM Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Horizon Discovery, Hyve Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Lancashire Holdings, Next, Premier Foods, Primary Health Properties, Rathbone Brothers, Rio Tinto, Seplat Petroleum Development, Smith & Nephew, Smurfit Kappa, Taylor Wimpey,Tullow Oil, Unite Group, Victoria, Walker Greenbank, Weir Group, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Drax, Caspian Sunrise, Baron Oil, WANdisco, British Land, Water Intelligence, Walker Greenbank, Rose Petroleum, Urban Exposure, Aminex, Equals Group
Thursday 30 July
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include RELX, Keller, Nichols.
Trading statements
3i Group, Anglo American AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, Compass, Equiniti, Evraz, Franchise Brands, Goco Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Headlam, Hutchison China MediTech, Impellam, Inchcape, Indivior, KAZ Minerals, Lloyds Banking Group, Man Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Robert Walters, Royal Dutch Shell, RSA Insurance, Schroders, Smart Metering Systems, Standard Chartered, Ultra Electronics, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
TMT Investments, Iofina, Angling Direct, Card Factory,Highland Gold Mining, BMO Global Smaller Companies, Hutchison China MediTech, Ukrproduct Group, Stobart Group, London & Associated Properties, Volex, OnTheMarket, Norcros, CMC Markets
Friday 31 July
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group, Paragon Banking Group, Law Debenture Corp, YouGov, Glencore, FBD Holdings, Coats, Intertek, London Stock Exchange, British American Tobacco, NatWest, Pets at Home, BT, Capital & Regional, Kerry Group, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
FBD, Pennon, Midatech Pharma, Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, JD Sports Fashion, Checkit, Sirius Real Estate, JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
