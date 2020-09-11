The Week Ahead: Ocado, Next, Federal Reserve

Monday 14 September

Trading statements

Abcam, Greencoat Renewables, Keystone Law Group, HgCapital Trust, PCI-PAL, Silence Therapeutics, MP Evans, MJ Gleeson, Sthree, City of London Investment Group, Medica Group, Costain

AGM/EGM

Ethernity Networks, Warehouse REIT, Tlou Energy, Bilby, Panoply Holdings

Tuesday 15 September

Trading statements

Smart Metering Systems, JTC, Ocado, Chemring, Vectura, Marshalls, Polypipe, Kape Technologies, Bonhill, Diurnal Group, Corero Network Security, Good Energy Group, Trinity Exploration & Production, SimplyBiz

AGM/EGM

Wynnstay Properties, Cohort, FirstGroup, Halfords, Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Wednesday 16 September

Trading statements

Ocean Outdoor, Futura Medical, BioPharma Credit, accesso Technology Group, Boku, Central Asia Metals, RBG Holdings, Advanced Medical Solutions, Ormonde Mining, Loungers, Redrow, Redde Northgate, Pebble Group, Pan African Resources, Galliford Try

AGM/EGM

Plus500, Redcentric, Eckoh, Mirada, Auto Trader, Games Workshop, Jupiter Green Investment Trust

Thursday 17 September

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Intertek, Sanne Group, Luceco

Trading statements

Duke Royalty, Spire Healthcare, Supermarket Income REIT, Next, Oxford Biomedica, Clinigen, ThinkSmart, Trainline, Safestyle UK, Wilmington, Kier Group, Keywords Studios, Brooks Macdonald, Hilton Food Group, Playtech

AGM/EGM

IG Group, Begbies Traynor, FIH Group, Ryanair, Trakm8, FastForward Innovations, Gresham House Strategic

Friday 18 September

Nothing in the diary yet

