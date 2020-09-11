The Week Ahead: Ocado, Next, Federal Reserve
Ahead of some big events in the days to come, our head of markets searches for a positive catalyst.
11th September 2020 12:49
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Ahead of some big events in the days to come, our head of markets Richard Hunter searches for a positive catalyst.
Monday 14 September
Trading statements
Abcam, Greencoat Renewables, Keystone Law Group, HgCapital Trust, PCI-PAL, Silence Therapeutics, MP Evans, MJ Gleeson, Sthree, City of London Investment Group, Medica Group, Costain
AGM/EGM
Ethernity Networks, Warehouse REIT, Tlou Energy, Bilby, Panoply Holdings
Tuesday 15 September
Trading statements
Smart Metering Systems, JTC, Ocado, Chemring, Vectura, Marshalls, Polypipe, Kape Technologies, Bonhill, Diurnal Group, Corero Network Security, Good Energy Group, Trinity Exploration & Production, SimplyBiz
AGM/EGM
Wynnstay Properties, Cohort, FirstGroup, Halfords, Henderson Diversified Income Trust
Wednesday 16 September
Trading statements
Ocean Outdoor, Futura Medical, BioPharma Credit, accesso Technology Group, Boku, Central Asia Metals, RBG Holdings, Advanced Medical Solutions, Ormonde Mining, Loungers, Redrow, Redde Northgate, Pebble Group, Pan African Resources, Galliford Try
AGM/EGM
Plus500, Redcentric, Eckoh, Mirada, Auto Trader, Games Workshop, Jupiter Green Investment Trust
Thursday 17 September
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Intertek, Sanne Group, Luceco
Trading statements
Duke Royalty, Spire Healthcare, Supermarket Income REIT, Next, Oxford Biomedica, Clinigen, ThinkSmart, Trainline, Safestyle UK, Wilmington, Kier Group, Keywords Studios, Brooks Macdonald, Hilton Food Group, Playtech
AGM/EGM
IG Group, Begbies Traynor, FIH Group, Ryanair, Trakm8, FastForward Innovations, Gresham House Strategic
Friday 18 September
Trading statements
Applegreen, Investec
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