The Week Ahead: Pennon, Young & Co, Wizz Air

Index performance so far in 2020:

FTSE 100 down 18.4%

S&P 500 down 6.2%

Nasdaq Composite up 4.4%

Dow Jones down 11.0%

Monday 1 June

Trading statements

Hollywood Bowl, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Intu Properties, Blackbird, Rockhopper Exploration

Tuesday 2 June

Trading statements

Gooch & Housego, Electrocomponents, Mediclinic International, Warehouse REIT, Card Factory

AGM/EGM

Glencore, e-Therapeutics, Xaar

Wednesday 3 June

Trading statements

Wizz Air, Chemring, SSP Group, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

Hurricane Energy, Frenkel Topping, DP Eurasia, Everyman Media Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, Gem Diamonds

Thursday 4 June

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, HICL Infrastructure and Ferrexpo

Also watch out for the eurozone decision on interest rates and comment on monetary policy.

Trading statements

Pennon Group, Intermediate Capital, IG Group, Impax Asset Management, Helical, Card Factory, Renewi, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Young & Co Brewery

AGM/EGM

Cluff Natural Resources, Georgia Capital, Arix Bioscience, Luceco, Centralnic, Georgia Healthcare, PageGroup, Fevertree Drinks

Friday 5 June

US non-farm payrolls data due.

Trading statements

Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

Gamma Communications, Igas Energy, Rambler Metals and Mining

