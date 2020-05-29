The Week Ahead: Pennon, Young & Co, Wizz Air
Results delayed by Covid-19 are made public in the days ahead, and some dividends are due too.
Index performance so far in 2020:
FTSE 100 down 18.4%
S&P 500 down 6.2%
Nasdaq Composite up 4.4%
Dow Jones down 11.0%
Monday 1 June
Trading statements
Hollywood Bowl, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Intu Properties, Blackbird, Rockhopper Exploration
Tuesday 2 June
Trading statements
Gooch & Housego, Electrocomponents, Mediclinic International, Warehouse REIT, Card Factory
AGM/EGM
Glencore, e-Therapeutics, Xaar
Wednesday 3 June
Trading statements
Wizz Air, Chemring, SSP Group, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
Hurricane Energy, Frenkel Topping, DP Eurasia, Everyman Media Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, Gem Diamonds
Thursday 4 June
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, HICL Infrastructure and Ferrexpo
Also watch out for the eurozone decision on interest rates and comment on monetary policy.
Trading statements
Pennon Group, Intermediate Capital, IG Group, Impax Asset Management, Helical, Card Factory, Renewi, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Young & Co Brewery
AGM/EGM
Cluff Natural Resources, Georgia Capital, Arix Bioscience, Luceco, Centralnic, Georgia Healthcare, PageGroup, Fevertree Drinks
Friday 5 June
US non-farm payrolls data due.
Trading statements
Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Gamma Communications, Igas Energy, Rambler Metals and Mining
