The Week Ahead: Persimmon, BHP, Antofagasta
After a rush of results recently, the corporate calendar is fairly light as the holiday season peaks, but interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter highlights a number of blue-chip results to watch out for.
Monday 17 August
Trading statements
Horizon Discovery Group, Cranswick
AGM/EGM
Cranswick
Tuesday 18 August
Trading statements
Capita, Telit Communications, BHP Group, Persimmon, John Wood Group, Kaz Minerals, Mears Group, TI Fluid Systems
Wednesday 19 August
Trading statements
Hochschild Mining, Riverstone Energy, Kenmare Resources, Costain Group
AGM/EGM
Discoverie Group, Braemar Shipping Services
Thursday 20 August
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Mondi, Imperial Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, London Stock Exchange, Prudential, RELX, Drax Group
Trading statements
Frasers Group, CRH, Antofagasta, Premier Oil, John Laing Group
AGM/EGM
Vertu Motors, AO World
Friday 21 August
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
