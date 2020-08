The Week Ahead: Persimmon, BHP, Antofagasta 

Monday 17 August

Trading statements

Horizon Discovery Group, Cranswick

AGM/EGM

Cranswick

Tuesday 18 August

Trading statements

Capita, Telit Communications, BHP Group, Persimmon, John Wood Group, Kaz Minerals, Mears Group, TI Fluid Systems

Wednesday 19 August

Trading statements

Hochschild Mining, Riverstone Energy, Kenmare Resources, Costain Group

AGM/EGM

Discoverie Group, Braemar Shipping Services

Thursday 20 August

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Mondi, Imperial Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, London Stock Exchange, Prudential, RELX, Drax Group

Trading statements

Frasers Group, CRH, Antofagasta, Premier Oil, John Laing Group

AGM/EGM

Vertu Motors, AO World

Friday 21 August

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary

