The Week Ahead: Pru, InterContinental Hotels, Domino’s Pizza
While results reporting slows in the US, there’s another bunch of UK large-caps to keep an eye on in the coming days. interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter runs through the stocks to watch.
Monday 10 August
Trading statements
Diversified Gas & Oil, ContourGlobal, GB Group, RM Secured Direct Lending, Clarkson
AGM/EGM
Bezant Resources, GB Group, iEnergizer
Tuesday 11 August
Trading statements
AA, Amino Technologies, Bellway, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Cairn Homes, Card Factory, Derwent London, Domino's Pizza, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Empiric Student Property, European Assets Trust, Gamesys, InterContinental Hotels Group, JKX Oil & Gas, Mitchells & Butlers, Petrofac, Plus500, Prudential, Quilter, Ruffer Investment Company, S&U, SDL, Witan Investment Trust, Zotefoams
Wednesday 12 August
Trading statements
Admiral, Appreciate Group, Avast, Balfour Beatty, Capital & Counties Properties, CLS Holdings, Glanbia, Hostelworld, Impact Healthcare REIT, M&G, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Valeura Energy
AGM/EGM
Mountview Estates, Premier Foods, SSE, Staffline
Thursday 13 August
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline, Diageo, AstraZeneca, BP, Games Workshop, Direct Line Insurance, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell, Legal & General, Aviva
Trading statements
4imprint, National Express, Watches of Switzerland, Frasers Group, TUI AG, Empiric Student Property, Helios Towers, GVC Holdings, Renishaw, Coats Group, Tribal Group, Castings, Just Group
AGM/EGM
Castings
Friday 14 August
Trading statements
Westminster Group
