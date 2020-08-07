The Week Ahead: Pru, InterContinental Hotels, Domino’s Pizza

Monday 10 August

Trading statements

Diversified Gas & Oil, ContourGlobal, GB Group, RM Secured Direct Lending, Clarkson

AGM/EGM

Bezant Resources, GB Group, iEnergizer

Tuesday 11 August

Trading statements

AA, Amino Technologies, Bellway, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Cairn Homes, Card Factory, Derwent London, Domino's Pizza, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Empiric Student Property, European Assets Trust, Gamesys, InterContinental Hotels Group, JKX Oil & Gas, Mitchells & Butlers, Petrofac, Plus500, Prudential, Quilter, Ruffer Investment Company, S&U, SDL, Witan Investment Trust, Zotefoams

Wednesday 12 August

Trading statements

Admiral, Appreciate Group, Avast, Balfour Beatty, Capital & Counties Properties, CLS Holdings, Glanbia, Hostelworld, Impact Healthcare REIT, M&G, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Valeura Energy

AGM/EGM

Mountview Estates, Premier Foods, SSE, Staffline

Thursday 13 August

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline, Diageo, AstraZeneca, BP, Games Workshop, Direct Line Insurance, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell, Legal & General, Aviva

Trading statements

4imprint, National Express, Watches of Switzerland, Frasers Group, TUI AG, Empiric Student Property, Helios Towers, GVC Holdings, Renishaw, Coats Group, Tribal Group, Castings, Just Group

AGM/EGM

Castings

Friday 14 August

Trading statements

Westminster Group

